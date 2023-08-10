KOLKATA MODEL FRIENDS HARASSED BEATEN UP 4 HELD

Kolkata: A group of miscreants allegedly stopped a model's car near the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata at around midnight and harassed her along with her companions. Police have arrested four persons in this connection and search is on for the remaining one accused.

Apart from the model and a woman, two youths were travelling in the car. After stopping the vehicle, the miscreants physically harassed the two young women when they protested and beat up the two youths.

The model went to Hastings Police Station with her friends in a injured condition. They underwent a medical examination and a complaint was filed at the police station last night itself. Based on their complaint, police initiated an investigation and examined the CCTV footage of the area. Four accused, who were allegedly intoxicated, were arrested and search is on for one more accused, who is on the run.

According to police sources, the model and her friends were returning home after dining at a dhaba near Ballygunge Circular Road last night. While crossing Shakespeare Sarani, another car came from behind and started honking repeatedly. The vehicle constantly followed the model's car and even though there was adequate space, it did not overtake. When the car reached the south gate of the Victoria Memorial, the accused forced the model's car to stop.

Then, the model and her friends got down from the car and got into an argument with the five accused. One of the accused was secretly filming the model. When her friend tried to snatch away the phone, a scuffle started.

The youths were pushed on the street and severely beaten up. It was only after the two women started screaming that the accused got into their car and fled.