KOLKATA METRO CONDUCTS HISTORIC EXPERIMENTAL RUN UNDER THE GANGES

Kolkata: Kolkata on Wednesday witnessed a proud moment with the Kolkata Metro making its maiden experimental run under the Ganges from Kolkata to Howrah.

Kolkata Metro sources said that the two recks of the Metro reached the newly constructed Howrah Maidan metro statin Howrah from Kolkata with Metro General Manager P Udaishankar onboard. Interestingly, Kolkata is the first city in the country to operationalize the Metro Rail service which started on October 24, 1984. The inaugural run of the Kolkata Metro Started at the erstwhile Bhavanipur Metro Station( now renamed as Netaji Subhas) and concluded at the Esplanade Metro Station.

They further revealed that for now the two Metro recks will remain in Howrah from where the trail run will soon start. However, the Metro Rail authorities clarified that this was not part of the trial run which will soon begin on the new route.

Speaking to reporters, Udaishankar described the experimental run as a "historic moment" for the City of Joy adding that "the trial run will continue for seven months. This was a preparation for the trial run and is not a part of it."

Hailing the Kolkata Metro staff for reaching the milestone, the Metro General Manager also said that they had to overcome several hurdles before achieving success. " This will be Indian Railway's special gift to the people of Kolkata."

A slow battery-powered locomotive was used on the route last Sunday to carry rakes from Sealdah to Esplanade. The locomotive engine cannot be used if there is a slope on the track. Also, there is a risk of the wheel slipping when accelerating. It is learned, the rake was reportedly moving at a speed of 5 kilometers per hour. Once the passenger service from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan starts, the metro rail will connect the two neighboring districts Kolkata and Howrah.