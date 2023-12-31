Kolkata: Kolkata mayor and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister in Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government Firhad Hakim has cancelled the construction on the land of Tipu Sultan over the descendants' claim of alleged encroachment of the land.

Earlier, Hakim received complaints at an event called 'Talk to Mayor'. Tipu Sultan's descendants claim there are many properties of the sultan in Tollygunge, Prince Anwar Shah Road and Prince Ghulam Ali Shah Road. At present, all these properties are under the jurisdiction of Waqf board. They complained that people are building high-rises on their land.

Kolkata Corporation has also approved designs of those buildings, they alleged. Hakim, who was surprised to hear complaint, said, "All I can say we have taken note of Tipu Sultan's descendants' complaint. Kolkata Corporation will not allow any kind of construction work there."

During the event, the mayor asked the director general of police to take necessary action in this regard. Several other complaints related to illegal construction have been submitted to the mayor. Earlier, when such complaints were received, a particular portion of the concerned construction was demolished. Now, the entire structure will be demolished. About 30 illegal construction notices were issued. Besides, about seven to 10 illegal constructions are being demolished every week as per the law.

​