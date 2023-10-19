KOLKATA MAN SETS ABLAZE WIFE TRIES TO PASS IT OFF AS ACCIDENT HELD

Kolkata: A homemaker was allegedly burnt to death by her husband, who tried to pass it off as an accident in Kolkata, police said. The accused was arrested on Thursday after the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was assaulted repeatedly before being burnt.

The incident took place in the Bowbazar Police Station area. The accused, identified as Suryakant Tiwari, a school teacher in Dhakuria, used to quarrel with his wife regularly on various issues. He had married the victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur four months ago.

A few days ago, cops from Bowbazar police station came to know that a housewife in the area, who was admitted to a city hospital with burn injuries, died while undergoing treatment. After seeing the woman's charred body, the detectives of the Homicide Department of Kolkata Police became suspicious and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to police sources, the post-mortem report stated that the woman was physically assaulted repeatedly before she was set on fire and there were some injury marks on her body. A senior official of Kolkata Police, said that after visiting the crime scene and gathering evidence, the investigators were certain that there was some foul play behind the incident.

Police arrested Tiwari and interrogated him throughout the night. Finally, he confessed to the crime and said that they had marital problems ever since they got married. He said that he set his wife on fire after pouring kerosene oil to avoid being suspected by the police. Tiwari had deliberately burnt some of the furniture in the house to convince police that fire had broken out in the house during his absence.

Police have registered a case of murder against him under relevant sections of the IPC. Meanwhile, family members of the woman reached Kolkata from Gorakhpur and alleged that Tiwari used to torture her constantly.