Kolkata: West Bengal is gearing up for 'Lokho Konthe Gita Path', a gala event featuring recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita by one lakh people in Kolkata, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. PM Modi also highlighted the first event of such a magnitude and wished it a success.

Modi wrote on X, "The Bhagavad Gita verses always inspire us to move forward on the path of action. I convey my best wishes to all my family members on 'Gita Jayanti'. Long live Shri Krishna!"

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder expressed joy over Modi's X post a day before highlighting the congregation.

"The unwavering support that the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' event has received from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji is encouraging and heartwarming for all of us...," Sukanta wrote on X.

The event to be organised by the Lokkho Konthe Gita path Committee-- an association of Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad-- is set to witness one lakh simultaneous chants of Bhagavad Gita verses at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground.

Meanwhile, Swami Nirgunanda Maharaj of ISKCON said earlier Gita recitation event involving 5,000 people was organised at the Iskon temple at Nawadip. He added that In the USA, the ISKCON organised a Gita recitation for 20,000 people.

He, however, said Bhagwad Gita's recitation with one lakh people at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata will be something remarkable and is never heard of in West Bengal.

Just before the gala event, Kolkata witnessed a significant increase in the sale of Bhagavad Gita copies. Anand Ladia, manager of Gita Press's Kolkata unit, confirmed the happening saying the sale of Bhagavad Gita increased by three times in the city and across West Bengal.

According to him, Gita Press has arranged for 55,000 Bengali copies of Gita in November from their branch in Kolkata. Moreover, 34,000 Hindi copies of the Bhagavad Gita were also sold in the same month.