KOLKATA DISTURBING INCIDENT UNFOLDS ON CITY STREETS AS A MAN THREATENS A WOMAN WITH A WEAPON

Narendrapur (Kolkata): In a shocking incident, chaos erupted as bystanders witnessed a man menacingly brandishing a weapon at a woman near the Goria station under Narendrapur police station area in the outskirts of Kolkata on Friday evening. The woman, in distress, cried for help, pleading, "Save me, brother! Snatch the knife from his hand!"

Concerned citizens immediately rushed to the scene upon noticing the unfolding commotion and rescued the 27-year-old woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at Bangur Hospital in Kolkata. Police, however, swiftly reached the spot and sent the girl to Sonarpur Rural Hospital for treatment and later she was transferred to Bangur Hospital due to deteriorating health.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was in a live-in relationship with the woman. Although they presented themselves as a married couple in the neighbourhood, some locals claim to have known about their relationship troubles. The man, who is absconding presently, is the subject of a police search as authorities seek more information on the incident.

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing scene as the woman pleaded for her life. Local resident Sujata Bhadra stated, "I was cutting vegetables at home when suddenly a girl came running. Blood was dripping from her neck and hands. She said, 'Save me! My husband is attacking me!' Seeing the blood, I felt unwell. So, my daughter helped her."

Another resident, Bappa De, mentioned, "Around seven in the evening, this incident took place suddenly. I don't know them personally. I've heard that they lived in rented accommodation. I've heard that the boy has a relationship with another girl."

Police sources indicate that during initial investigations, they learned about the man's involvement with multiple women. Additionally, it was also revealed that the couple reportedly had frequent domestic disputes. The police suspect that the incident might be a culmination of ongoing tensions between the duo.