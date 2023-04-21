Raiganj Protests rocked Kaliaganj in West Bengal s North Dinajpur district on Friday after the body of a girl belonging to Rajbanshi community was found in the pond Locals said the girl was allegedly raped before murder and demanded punishment for the culprit In protest people burnt tyres on the KaliaganjDurgapur state road and demanded punishment of the culprits A huge contingent of police force has been deployed in the area to bring the situation under controlLocals said a man who came to cut banana leaves in the pond at around 9 am spotted the girl s body He immediately went to the village and informed everyone Following which residents rushed to the spot The Kaliaganj police arrived at the spot after sometime but the locals prevented them from taking the girl s body for postmortem According to family sources the girl went missing after she left home on Thursday afternoon The family members searched for her in different places Her uncle even went to Malda to look for herAlso Read K taka police submit charge sheet in record time in minor rapemurder caseCriticising the state government over the incident Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari tweeted Another rape amp murder of a Minor Girl in WB The dead body of a Class X student belonging to the Rajbongshi Community from Kaliaganj Uttar Dinajpur was found in such condition Days after Tribal ladies were punished with the atonement ritual this happens to a Rajbongshi girl Adhikari claimed that law and order has deteriorated in West Bengal Adhikari alleged that the police were busy making security arrangements for chief minister Mamata Banerjee s nephew Abhishek Banerjee while the miscreants were escaping due to state government s inaction