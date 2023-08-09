Kolkata (West Bengal): Amidst the aftermath of violence-marred panchayat elections in West Bengal, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagat Prakash Nadda, is gearing up for a strategic visit to the state later this month. Sources within the West Bengal BJP have revealed that Nadda's scheduled visit is set for August 12, a move that signals the party's determination to strengthen its presence in the state.

The political landscape is steadily heating up as India's 18th Lok Sabha elections approach, prompting party leaders to intensify their efforts to establish and extend influence. The BJP, commonly referred to as the saffron party due to its distinct colour symbolism, has already displayed a surge of enthusiasm after securing just over 10,000 seats in the recent rural polls in West Bengal. However, despite this electoral progress, the party is perceived to possess a comparative weakness in terms of organizational structure.

Addressing these organizational concerns has become a top priority for the central leadership of the BJP, as they seek to rectify these issues before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The central leadership had repeatedly stressed the importance of shoring up the party's organizational foundation in West Bengal, even before the panchayat elections were held. Several high-profile visits were originally planned, featuring stalwarts such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unfortunately, these visits had to be deferred due to the announcement of the panchayat elections.

Also read: BJP MLAs in Delhi assembly top in asking questions, attendance: report

Undeterred, the central leadership has now rekindled their focus on West Bengal. Jagat Prakash Nadda, in his capacity as the All India President, is slated to participate in a two-day panchayat workshop in Kolaghat, located in the East Midnapore district. While Nadda will be physically present at the workshop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to contribute virtually.

This workshop will be complemented by a meeting convened by Nadda with state-level leaders in the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and the Howrah rural organizational district. The BJP's state wing has disclosed that Nadda's visit is tentatively scheduled for August 12, following the conclusion of the parliamentary session. Additionally, Bengal BJP's State President and Balurghat BJP MP, Dr. Sukant Majumder, is also expected to return to the state on August 11.

As the political climate intensifies and the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, the BJP's emphasis on consolidating its organizational structure in West Bengal serves as a testament to its determination to not only expand its electoral footprint but also to address its weaknesses head-on. The outcome of this effort will likely have far-reaching implications for the saffron party's performance in the upcoming elections and could potentially reshape the political dynamics of the state.

Also read: Judicial commission report gives clean chit to BJP, RSS in 1980 Moradabad riots