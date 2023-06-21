Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover allegedly stabbed a woman after the latter ended their three-year-old relationship in West Bengal capital Kolkata on Tuesday night, police said. The girl is said to be critical at the hospital while police have arrested the accused man over the attack, an official said.

It is learnt that the incident took place at Survey Park in Neelpukur area of Kolkata on Tuesday night. In her statement to the police, the woman said that the accused identified as Jayanta Tanti stabbed her on the banks of the stream in the Survey Park area after she ended her relationship with him. As the locals noticed the assault, they informed the local police.

Following the inputs by the local residents, Sergeant Joydeep Saha of East Jadavpur Traffic Guard, who was on duty at the time, rushed to the spot along with local police personnel. The team found the woman in a pool of blood and removed her to the hospital where she is said to be critical. Following the statement by the police, a manhunt was launched to nab the accused, who was later arrested by the police.

The accused has been lodged at the Survey Park Police Station. According to the locals in the area, an argument started between the two last night. The argument later turned ugly with Jayanta stabbing the woman with a weapon. An official said that the two were in a relationship for last three years. The woman recently ended her relationship with the man leaving him agitated.

The accused, who could not make peace with the break-up stabbed the woman, police said.