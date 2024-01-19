JANUARY 22 MAMATA BANERJEE TO VISIT PLACES OF WORSHIP OF ALL RELIGIONS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally for harmony trip on January 22, the day of the Ram Temple Consecration, has been expanded in a bid to reach out to more people.

Earlier, it was decided that she would pay her obeisance at the Kalighat Temple and start a march from Hazra Road. However, in a bid to bolster her secular credentials and call for unity among all religions, the TMC supremo will also visit spots cutting across religions on her way to Park Circus Maidan.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Kolkata Book Fair, Banerjee said, "I will visit Kalighat Mandir at 3 pm and be part of the aarti. After that I will reach Hazra and from there will go to a Gurdwara on a bike. From there, I will visit Ballygunge Phanri."

She added that she would cover the rest of the journey by foot which includes a visit to a mosque and a church on her way to Park Circus.

A religious congregation is scheduled at the Park Circus Maidan where Banerjee would address the gathering. Incidentally, the vociferous BJP foe had earlier made it clear that she had no intention to play politics around her programme. The march has been designed as a mark of respect for all religions.

In fact sources from TMC seconded her view stating that the change of itinerary has been triggered by Banerjee's reverence for all religions. It is pertinent to mention that Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from BJP, had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court to stop the march anticipating violence. He had also appealed for presence of central forces to avert any untoward incident.

But much to his chagrin, both the petitions have been turned down. However, the High Court has directed that the march should be organised between 11 am and 5 pm. It will be held under the strict vigil of the state police.

The HC will also come down heavily on any inflammatory statement during the march. As per the HC, organisers should ensure that the public movement is not affected too.