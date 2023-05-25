Cooch Behar: For a change, move over the usual customary norms associated with the archetypal Jamai Sasthi, an occasion which celebrates the bond between the son-in-law and in-laws.

In a reverse trend, a couple in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district pampered a woman, who claimed to be in love with their son, with delectable dishes on Thursday, the Jamai Sasthi day.

Incidentally, Bunty Basak, who is from Dhupguri, is on a dharna over the past one-and-half months to press the demand for solemnising her marriage with Subal Bairagi, a resident of Changrabandha of Devi Colony under Mekhligonj Police Station.

Bairagi, who has no job at hand, is reportedly 'absconding' to avoid the marriage. His parents, who have filed a missing diary at the police station in search of him, even announced a reward if anyone finds their son.

On the night of April 9, Subrata last spoke to his father on the phone informing his decision that he won't return home. There seems to be no end to the Bairagi family's wait for their son for one and a half months.

Meanwhile, Bunty, who is also cooking and taking care of her "would-be in-laws", has earned the love of Subal's family members. "We feel bad for Bunty, who is taking care of us like daughter-in-law. My son does not earn now and he thinks without money, how will he take care of Bunty? I want him to return home soon and marry her," the hapless father said.

Subrata's father Subal now wants his son to return home soon and marry Bunty, who said she won't budge an inch from her 'marriage demand'.