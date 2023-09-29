ISKCON UNIT THREATENS DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST BJP MP MANEKA GANDHI FOR HER REMARKS AGAINST TEMPLE BODY

Kolkata (West Bengal): Taking strong exception to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Maneka Gandhi's alleged remarks that the "ISKCON sells cows from its Gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers", the Kolkata unit of the temple body on Friday said that they are going to file a Rs 100 crore defamation case against the Sultanpur MP and that notice has already been issued to her regarding the same.

"The comments of Maneka Gandhi were very unfortunate. Our devotees across the world are very hurt. We are taking legal action of defamation of Rs 100 crores against her. We have sent her a notice today," Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharamn Das told ANI.