Kolkata: The theft of iPhones worth Rs 9.70 crore from a lorry, which was coming to Kolkata from Chennai, has raised the heckles of a transport organisation, which sought the help of Calcutta High Court after West Bengal police failed to crack the case.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Superintendent of Police to investigate the incident which seems straight out of the popular Bollywood movie Dhoom 2. A scene from the scene shows the theft of mobile phones from a moving train.

In this case, iPhones were believed to have been stolen from a lorry while sets were taken to another lorry during transportation. The transport company authorities alleged iPhones were stolen after the lorries entered West Bengal.

According to the police, many of the stolen mobile phones are now operational. According to police, mobile phones might have been sold in the black market. According to High Court sources, the lorry started from Chennai on September 26 last year.

The transport company used a sophisticated GPS to monitor the lorries. The GPS surveillance made it possible to send a signal to the transport company office once lorries stopped in places for more than five minutes.

The transport company sources said the lorry stopped for more than five minutes at a petrol pump in New Bazaar area of ​​West Midnapore around 6 am on September 28 last year. At that time, the staff contacted the driver, who did not pick up calls.

After 45 minutes, the transport company reported to Debra police station. The police went to the spot and saw the lorry but found iPhones stolen. There was no driver or crew either. Apalak Das, the lawyer, who represented the transport company, said in the High Court the iPhones were probably looted from the lorry while it was moving.

According to him, the lorry did not halt anywhere for a long time. When the lorry entered West Bengal, another lorry from the side. The two cars kept moving side by side at the same speed for quite some time.