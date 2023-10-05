Kolkata: Asia's largest red-light area, Sonagachi, is organising Durga Puja, differently this year. The sex workers have been organising the Durga Puja for the last 10 years.

The inauguration of the Durga Puja this time will see a congregation of the leaders from seven different religions. Religious leaders from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities are among who are being invited to the 'Durgotsav' in Sonagachi.

The list includes the chief priest of Birbhum's Tarapith, the priest of Dakshineswar, Gurdwara head, Imam of Nakhoda Masjid and some others. This year's puja will be inaugurated by them, said Visakha Lashkar, secretary of Durbar Women's Coordination Committee, an organisation of sex workers.

She said caste-based discrimination is not seen in the flesh trade. "Those who enter this profession do not fight with each other on the basis of their religions. However, when the customers return home they again get divided into Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. And keeping this thought in mind, we at Sonagachi are trying to convey the message of harmony among all religions," she said.

There are 56 red-light areas in West Bengal. Durga Puja is held at five red light areas in Kolkata and in districts. Sex workers organise puja at Sonagachi, Asansol, Durgapur, Jalpaiguri and Bishnupur of Bankura.

"There exists no caste tension among us as there are women from every religion and caste in the trade. In our puja, we want to invite people of all religions. Invitation letters have been sent to many places including Nakhoda Mosque, Gurdwara, Dakshineshwar, Tarapeeth and some other places," she added.