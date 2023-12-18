Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, who has 355 wickets across all formats and the most by any woman cricketer, expressed her joy over the Indian women's cricket team's historic Test win against England by a record margin of 347 runs. Indian women's cricket team eclipsed Sri Lanka's 309-run win over Pakistan which was the largest ever margin by a team in women's international Test cricket.

The Indian women's cricket team produced a scintillating display to break the 25-year-old record by winning the Test in two-and-a-half days against England at the DY Patil Stadium.

Jhulan also lauded skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Satish Sudha, and Jemima Rodríguez for attending the Kolkata Marathon on Sunday. The legendary pacer attributed the success to team spirit. "Team spirit brought glory. Deepti's nine wickets and fifty-plus runs, Harmanpreet's leadership and collective performances of Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, debutant Satish Sudha, Jemima Rodriguez, Renuka Singh were keys also team success," Goswami said.

Replaying to a query on the change of Rohit Sharma from captaincy, Jhulan said she does not support change. "Such a talk surfaced when Virat Kohli was the captain. At that time, emotions ran high as many wanted to see Virat as captain. The same goes for Rohit now. I think Rohit should be kept as the captain. Whether someone steps down as captain rests on him," she said.

After Mukesh Kumar, Akashdeep Singh got a look in. Jhulan said he wants to see two Bengal pacers share the new ball in the Indian team. Jhulan said, "Mukesh Kumar and Akashadeep are performing well. Their success in domestic cricket is enviable and it will inspire new players. It will be nice to see 4-5 Bengal cricketers playing together in the Indian team. I believe it's Bengal cricketers, who will take Indian cricket forward in the future."