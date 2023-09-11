Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led regime over its proposed decision to change India's name to Bharat.

Banerjee, who is embarking on a twelve-day tour of European countries beginning Tuesday, told reporters here, "Look, we also call our country India. We did not see any problem with the 'India' name. But they (BJP) want to exclude 'India'."

Besides, she also flayed the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by the Criminal Investigation Department in connection with an over Rs 300 crore skill development alleged scam. "The Andhra Pradesh government has the right to probe the case. But the politics of vendetta is not acceptable. It may backfire on them (read YRSCP)," Mamata said, throwing her weight around Naidu, who is the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) supremo.

Again coming the 'India versus Bharat' name change row, the CM said, "On the first page of the Constitution it is written We the People of India..." "The decision of the Union government to change the name without amending the Constitution is undemocratic. I have no objection to someone calling Bharat. But there is no need to exclude the India name either. The Republic of India is also written on our passports. (Dr) Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote the Constitution. The word India is written in the Constitution. People of the country prefer to call the country's name India, whereas some say Bharat. We Bengalis call Bharatbarsha — it's all a matter of personal choice. We never disrespect 'Mother India' or 'Bharat Mata'."

Furthermore, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that the fear of the INDIA bloc appears for the Centre's reported move to drop the name "India" and change it to "Bharat. Mamata also opposed the use of the BJP's symbol in the G20 Summit logo.

"The symbol of a political party was made the logo of G-20. This should not happen. How come a party symbol will represent a country? I am not objecting to it. But one should ponder over it," the Chief Minister signed off.