Kolkata (West Bengal) : Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 26 opposition parties set aside their differences and rallied together to form INDIA alliance in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This again showed the politics can have strange bedfellows. Even a few monsoons ago, it was unthinkable that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will share the stage to form a new alliance that vows to challenge the so-called invincible National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The unthinkable became a reality with the INDIA alliance partners vowing to end the tyranny of the BJP and create a 'New India', which they call will usher in the dawn of a coalition force that will govern the country bereft of politics based on communalism and religion-based vote banks.

The unity in diversity, the core concept behind the formation of the country, is again at the fore, albeit in other sense of the phrase. The parties that used to cudgel among themselves on most trifling issues, stood united to defeat the ruling saffron brigade and restore the mission that the Constitution advocates — Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic, Republic.

However, there appears to be many a slip between the cup and the lip as regards the contradictory nature of the INDIA partners. More so, because of the contrasting policies and agenda of these political outfits that took part in the Opposition parties' Bengaluru conclave.

Even if everything falls in place, the situation in West Bengal and Kerala will be something to watch out for in the coming months in the run-up to the General Elections due next year and the Assembly Elections in the two states in 2026. As far as West Bengal is concerned, things don't look as rosy as it is shown following the opposition meeting in the southern metropolis.

CPI-M central committee member Rabin Deb said, "The Left is continuing to protest where misrule is going on. If the misrule of the ruler is not stopped in the state, the misrule at the centre cannot be stopped. Similarly, if the misrule at the centre is not stopped, it will not be stopped in the state," he said. Simultaneously, our fight will continue against the Trinamool in this state and we will stand united against the BJP in Delhi as well, Deb said.

On Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury sharing the dais, Rabin Deb almost went on the offensive. "There may be many on the stage. We have not dissolved the party ranks like Siddikulla did. We have not surrendered. CPM is a national party, not Trinamool. Only CPM's programme talks about fighting against BJP, which is identified as the main enemy", he said. The CPM is a vigilante against communalism and there is no doubt that the Left Front will continue its fight against the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, Deb said.

Meanwhile, the state Congress seems to have mellowed down a bit following the congregation of the galaxy of leaders present in Bengaluru.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said, "The Congress alliance with the Left Front in this state will be stronger and stronger. It is also important to unite against the BJP at the national level."

Trinamool Congress, which took an active role in formation of the anti-BJP alliance, seems to have placed the national interest first. Party Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said, "This fight is a fight to save the country. Here we all have to fight against the BJP unitedly. Maybe we have some differences. But we have to keep them aside and fight against the BJP in 2024. If that is not possible, then BJP's hand will be strengthened. Those who oppose this alliance should think whose hand they are strengthening!"

Now, it remains to be seen what is in store for the INDIA alliance in the run-up to the General Elections 2024.