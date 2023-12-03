Kharagpur (West Bengal): IIT Kharagpur received more than 700 placement offers including pre-placement offers on the first day of the placement session on Saturday.

More than 121 profiles were opened for students, out of which more than 15 students received international offers. This apart, six students have been offered pay packages of more than Rs one crore.

The first day of the 2023-24 placement process started with holding interviews of students at the Nalanda Complex. More than 61 companies offered jobs in software, analytics, finance-banking and consulting apart from the core engineering sectors. Pre-placement offers came from companies namely VINCI, Capital One, DE Shaw, Excel Services, Glynn, Google, Gravity, Microsoft, Square Point, Databricks, TSM and Palo Alto and others. A few companies conducted interviews in hybrid mode.

Career Development Centre chairperson Prof. Rajeev Maiti said that reaching out to new companies with the right strategy has played a very important role in overcoming weak market times and enhancing the institute's legacy in this recruitment process. "This career development centre is organising the first-ever 'Academia Industry Conclave (AIC) 2023'. All the companies who visited the campus got an opportunity to know about the path breaking and cutting edge research work and projects undertaken at the institute. Based on this insight, more beneficial and symbiotic relationships can develop in the coming years," said Prof. Maiti, who had conceptualised the AIC.