Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and one of the principal promoters of the newly-formed opposition coalition INDIA, Mamata Banerjee challenged the Centre to hand them over the responsibility of restoring peace in Manipur if it's unable to handle the situation.

"If they can't restore peace in Manipur, let the responsibility be handed over to us," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the issue in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday. She stressed that it is necessary to resolve the problem through peaceful discussion. The ruling Trinamool Congress tabled a proposal on Manipur in the Assembly.

The BJP MLAs started protesting against the torture on women in West Bengal amidst Mamata's speech. Despite repeated requests of Speaker Biman Banerjee, the BJP legislators continued the create a ruckus inside the House. The chief minister had to stop several times due to the constant uproar.

Later, she got angry and attacked the BJP on various issues. "We are not a party who barks, we are not a party of grasshoppers or lizards. We are a party of the people. We have endured a lot of dishonor and insult," the CM said.

She also upped the ante against the Centre on the Manipur issue and directly attacked the BJP government for the unrest in the violence-hit state. "BJP spreads one-sided fake news. People have no freedom to speak. The whole country is burning. Beti jalao (burn the daughters) is going on," she said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi she said, "When you can't (do anything), you've put leucoplast on your mouth. Nearly 160 people have died and the country is ashamed after seeing the video. This is not a fake video made by the BJP. We are ashamed of Manipur. I think the Prime Minister should make a statement immediately. The Prime Minister can go abroad time and again. He can give speeches there but not go to Manipur even once," she added.

Mamata did not mince her words in taunting the Central government and the BJP. Highlighting the state's Maoist or unrest in Hill issue, Banerjee said, "Everything cannot be achieved by the gun. Many big problems can be solved through peaceful discussions. If the Prime Minister can't, give us the responsibility and we will go and restore peace in Manipur," Mamata challenged.