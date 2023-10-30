Kolkata: After winning six matches in a row, India is now at the top. The Men in Blue will face South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 5. Along with the semi-final, five matches have been scheduled in Kolkata.

With the India vs South Africa match being the most sought-after match in the city, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has planned an elaborate arrangement for the occasion. Along with the match, CAB wants to offer spectators something more.

Plans are afoot to present a programme wherein Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao will stage a performance. Shilpa has recently won praise for her song 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan'. She has also lent her voice in popular Hindi movies namely 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Dhoom 3' and others. Also, there would be a stunning fireworks show above the stadium.

November 5 also happens to be Virat Kohli's 36th birthday and CAB has planned to celebrate it on the stadium in a special manner. Initially, CAB wanted to organise a cake cutting function on the ground. But, after the proposal was not approved by the ICC, it has been decided that the birthday would be celebrated on the giant screens erected at Eden Gardens.

Around 7,000 masks of Virat would be distributed among the audience, which is a part of the birthday celebrations. A special birthday gift would also be presented to him. A silver memento has been prepared for Virat as well. Although CAB wanted to make arrangements to distribute cakes to the 70,000-audience, ICC has not given its nod.