I WANT TO BE WITH BJP LIKE TO MEET AMIT SHAH MUKUL ROY

Kolkata Veteran TMC leader Mukul Roy who kept the political pundits guessing over his next move on Tuesday night said he is still a BJP legislator and would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he is keen on returning to the saffron camp Roy who on Monday night travelled to New Delhi for some personal work even as his family initially claimed that he was missing only to later accuse the BJP of indulging in dirty politics using the TMC leader who is unwell and not in the right frame of mind I am a BJP legislator I want to be with the BJP The party has made arrangements for my stay here I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to party president J P Nadda he told a Bengali news channel late on Tuesday evening The founding member of the TMC switched to the BJP in 2017 He won as a saffron party candidate in the 2011 West Bengal assembly election He however returned to the Trinamool Congress soon after without resigning from the House I was not keeping well for quite some time so I was away from politics But right now I am fine and would again be active in politics Roy said He said he is 100 per cent confident that he would never be associated with the TMC Roy also had a piece of advice for his son Subharanghsu He too should join the BJP as it would suit him best he said The drama over Roy s whereabouts evolved since late Monday evening when the family members of the TMC leader claimed he was untraceable After reaching Delhi last night Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had no specific agenda I have come to Delhi There is nothing specific agenda I have been an MP for several years Can I not come to Delhi Earlier I used to come to Delhi regularly I am an MLA and MP of Delhi he had said The former railway minister s son Subhrangshu had told PTI that his father was untraceable and missing since late Monday eveningAs there was speculation that Roy could rejoin the BJP Subhrangshu who too had switched over to the saffron camp said his father is extremely unwell and suffers from dementia and Parkinson s disease My father is not in the right frame of mind I would request everyone not to do politics with an unwell person After he went missing I had also filed a police complaint last night he told reportersRoy s son also claimed that his father had undergone brain surgery last month and failed to recognise even family members and close associates Subhrangshu claimed when he came to know on Monday night that the TMC leader was travelling to Delhi by air he had requested the authorities to deboard him but by then the flight had taken off The chief minister herself had called up to inquire about my father s wellbeing Subhrangshu who too had returned to the TMC in 2021 along with his father said Speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP gained momentum after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra made a cryptic single word Facebook post Comeback When contacted by a news channel Hazra said It s time to wait and watch Please wait for one or two days everything will be clear very soon Reacting to Hazra s comments Subhranghsu said it was an attempt to malign the TMC and its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee This is shameful that some people have stooped so low and are doing politics over my father s visit to New Delhi This is an attempt to malign the TMC and our party s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee he saidState parliamentary affairs minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics I have known Mukul Roy for the last several decades He is so ill that he doesn t recognise people and cannot complete a sentence properly Now If the BJP wants to pursue politics by using an unwell person we condemn such dirty politics he saidSenior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari however said that the saffron camp is not interested in inducting Roy back into the party Meanwhile the Airport police station under the Bidhannagar police commissionerate questioned Pijush Kanodia a BJP leader and once a close associate of Mukul Roy during his stint in the saffron camp Following a complaint of Mukul Roy s son we have questioned one local leader of South Dum Dum for his alleged involvement in the matter We have also sent a couple of officers to New Delhi to find out what has happened a senior police official said Roy joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership He was made BJP national vice president in 2020He won from the Krishnanagar North assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2021 and returned to the TMC just a month after the results were announced complaining of illtreatment by the saffron party He however didn t resign as an MLA Since his return to the TMC he has remained away from the public glare Roy also resigned as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the West Bengal assembly last year citing ill health PTI