Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kolkata on Monday during the inauguration of Durga Puja, said he came to West Bengal to seek blessing from the goddess to give him strength to lead the BJP to uproot the corrupt Trinamool Congress government in the eastern state.

"At a time when the Ram Mandir is yet to be built in Ayodhya, people of West Bengal gave us Ram Mandir at a pandal in North Kolkata. This symbolises peoples' devotion to Lord Ram," Shah said while inaugurating Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, which models Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In his brief speech, Shah said he did not come to West Bengal to do politics. Rather, he has come to take the blessings of Ma Durga, Shah added. His message to the people of West Bengal on the second day of Navratri or the nine-day festival of goddess Durga, can be seen as politically significant a year before the country goes to Lok Sabha polls.

"I wish a happy Durga Puja to the people of Bengal. Let's seek blessings of Ma Durga to make Bengal free from corruption," he said.

He continued, "I left Gujarat in the morning and came to Bengal through Chhattisgarh to get the blessings of Ma Durga. These nine days are a bigger festival than Diwali. The whole of Bengal gathers at the pandal in devotion to the mother. The whole country worships the mother in various forms," Shah said.

He further said he did not come to deliver any political message. "I have not come here to talk about any politics. I will later come to West Bengal and talk about politics. I will definitely try my best to bring a change to the political system here," the Union Home minister said.

He also said that he would pray to goddess Durga for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of Bengal and the country. The Union Home Minister said, "Let corruption, injustice, and tyranny end soon in West Bengal."