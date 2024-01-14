HIMANTA RUNS INTO TMC GOVT OVER DELAY IN ARRESTING SHAHJAHAN SHEIKH

Kolkata: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a vocal critic of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, meddled himself in the row regarding the alleged failure of the state government to arrest absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is a prime accused in the attack on ED officials, saying Shahjahan would be tracked down from anywhere where he is hiding.

Himanta, a polarising figure, also targeted the Trinamool Congress government over the 'deteriorating law and order' problem in the state which according to him led to the attack on monks in Purulia. The BJP often held the TMC government for 'shielding criminals' in the state where the law and order, according to the Opposition party is a 'ticking time bomb'.

In a sudden visit to Kolkata, Sarma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would chase him down wherever he is lying now. "Patal se bhi dhhondh ke nikal lenge jab zaroorat hogi (No matter where he is in hiding, he will be found and brought to justice)," Sarma said.

Himanta, who ran into the ruling TMC government, said he was not surprised by the attack on ‘sadhus’ (monks) in “politically-violent West Bengal”. Three monks on their way to Gangasagar Mela were allegedly beaten up by a mob over suspicion of being “kidnappers in disguise” in Purulia district.

Sarma alleged that members of 'Sanatan Hindu Dharma' were being targeted in the TMC-ruled state and urged the ruling dispensation to take prompt action.

“I am not surprised by the incident of attack on sadhus in Purulia. I had also been subjected to heavy stone-pelting in the state when I was moving in a convoy sometime back. “Political violence has assumed a new dimension in West Bengal and the attack on venerable sadhus is only one manifestation,” he said.

To a question, he said January 22, when Ram temple will be consecrated in Ayodhya, will witness the resurgence of Hindu civilisation. “It will be a day of triumph Hindus have been waiting for the last 500 years. January 22 will not be a day of conflict but a day of reuniting India,” he said.

The ED teams were on their way to carry out raids at the residence of Sheikh and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district when they came under attack from unidentified people.