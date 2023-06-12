HEAVY OVERNIGHT SHOWERS LEAD TO FLASH FLOOD IN KALIMPONG SEVERAL HOUSES DAMAGED

Kalimpong Heavy overnight showers led to a flash flood following which many houses collapsed in Kalimpong early on Monday Locals have also blamed the ongoing work of the SevokeRangpo rail project for the damage Heavy downpours started since last night across the entire North Bengal region including Hills Terai and Dooars A number of houses in Rambhi Bazar village along with a portion of the National Highway 10 were damaged due to the landslide Also the SevokeRangpo rail project work has been stalled Under the project construction of the station yard of Ryang the second railway station of the project is currently underway Locals have blamed the railway project for the collapse of their houses They complained that poor planning of the project has caused the damage No space has been arranged to drain out the water coming down from the hill they said Infact houses were already damaged due to impact of the heavy machines locals saidThey further complained that no measures were taken before the monsoons to prevent landslides As a result of which more damage has been caused to the houses they added If there is more rainfall and no immediate action is taken then the entire village will be washed away they said Among the houses that were damaged included those of Karn Bahadur Chhetri Pappu Khati and Geeta Silal Also Read UP At least three dead many feared trapped after house collapses in Lucknow s HazratganjAfter the flash flood the disaster response team started rescue operation Kalimpong District Collector R Bimala said Residents of dangerous houses have been shifted to safer locations This apart the railway authorities have been asked to take immediate steps to prevent further damage When contacted Arun Baran Patra project manager of the rail project said We did not expect such heavy rainfall but appropriate steps are being taken Local resident Dipsoni Silal said I spent the whole night fearing that if it rained more then the house would collapse I don t know where to go with my children Another resident Rajen Mukhia said The SevokeRangpo rail project is responsible for this collapse We have asked many times to provide protection for the village but nothing was done