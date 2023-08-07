HEADLESS BODY OF WOMAN FOUND FLOATING IN MURSHIDABAD POND

Murshidabad (West Bengal): A headless body of a young woman was recovered from a pond in a village in Burwan in West Bengal's Murshidabad, police said. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the age of the girl is around 18 to 20 years and efforts are on to identify her.

According to police, there was a deep wound on the woman's chest that is likely to have been made by a sharp weapon. The woman was brutally murdered and her head was cut off from the body. Police have sent the headless body for post-mortem to Kandi Hospital.

An investigation has been initiated in the case. Probe is on to find out as to who killed the woman, police said. It is being suspected that the woman was sexually assaulted before murder. It appears that the woman was murdered somewhere else and her body was thrown into the pond later. Police are searching for the severed head of the woman.

While going to the field this morning, farmers spotted the bloodied body floating on the pond. They immediately informed the police who came and recovered the body from the pond.

Police said that a case has been filed in this regard and investigations are on. The head has been separated from the body purposeless to prevent her from getting identified, police said. It has been raining since morning making it difficult for police to trace the footprints. It is not known whether a complaint has been lodged against any missing woman in other police stations, police added.

The incident took place a month after a headless body of a woman, stuffed inside a travel bag was found at a beach in Bhayander West. A case of accidental death was registered by the police.