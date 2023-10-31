Dubrajpur (West Bengal): Amid the Israel-Hamas war resulting in the death of over 8,000 people, Israeli flags were seen scattered on the road stating 'Hate Israel' in West Bengal's Dubrajpur on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Islampur area of Birbhum's Dubrajpur municipality.

Some pedestrians of Dubrajpur were taking a stroll on Tuesday morning on Morgram-Raniganj National Highway No 14 when they noticed a few posters scattered on the road. They saw that the blue and white flag of Israel was lying on the road with a few such flags bearing the message 'Hate Israel' and shoe imprints.

Residents gathered to see the posters, which were scattered in hundreds, across the road from Kamershal Junction to Power House, which is about a kilometre long. On receiving the information, Dubrajpur Mayor Piyush Pandey, along with the police team, reached the spot.

Dubrajpur Mayor Piyush Pandey said, "Whoever has done this is not right. An investigation has been initiated into the matter," Pandey said. Taking the matter into cognizance, Dubrajpur MLA Anupakumar Saha of BJP said, "It is not desirable. I think it is a very reprehensible act. A police investigation is required."