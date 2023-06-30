HAM RADIO UNITES BIHAR WOMAN WITH FAMILY AFTER 17 YEARS

Kolkata: A woman from Bihar, who disappeared 17 years ago, has been united with her family with the help of Ham Radio in West Bengal. The woman went missing when her son was only six years old, one daughter was married, and the other daughter was still in school. The woman went to a fair with her two daughters and the son. The three children got on the merry-go-round (Nagordola in Bengali) and after the amusement ride, they couldn't find their mother anywhere. Despite frantic searches, no trace of her was found.

The family hailed from Bihar's Belhara district and were living in Kumaripur village. According to sources, a woman was seen wandering around the streets of Kolkata during the Covid-19 period. She caught the eye of the police patrolling the lockdown. The woman could not say anything about her name during the police interrogation.

She was then admitted to a hospital on the initiative of the cops. The Ore Hospital authorities handed him over to the Missionaries of Charity in Kalighat. After a few days, she was transferred from there to the Missionaries of Charity Home at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas. After living there for a long time, a request was made to the West Bengal Radio Club on their behalf so that the woman could be sent home.

It is learnt that she could only say that her house is in Katihar, but finding her family in such a large area was a bigger challenge. Speaking on the matter, Ambarish Nag Biswas, president of West Bengal Radio Club, said that the work was difficult but not impossible. "We sent her picture to our Ham Radio operators all over India. This is how we tried to find the missing. Finally, a reply came from Katihar in Bihar, answered by the woman's daughter Meena, who is currently working in a post office in Bihar. She is the elder daughter of the woman. She was looking for her mother for a long time. She finally got the news and contacted us. In the first case, however, this lady is her mother Talmi Hatta," Nag told ETV Bharat.

"Due to the long gap, the mother's physical appearance had changed a lot. However, some past events and the lady's conversation with the local women actually helped to identify her. Today, after almost 17 years, this woman is returning home. Meena thanked Ham Radio, Kolkata Police and Missionaries of Charity. They all assumed that her mother was no more," Nag added.