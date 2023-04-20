GOVERNORS ROLE IN QUESTION MAMATA CALLS UP STALIN TO FORMULATE STRATEGY

Kolkata West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed solidarity with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for its initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors M K Stalin said on WednesdayThe Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said Banerjee has suggested that Chief Ministers of all oppositionruled states meet to decide the next course of action Hon WB CM MamataOfficial spoke to me over phone to express her solidarity amp admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governors in nonBJP ruled states amp suggested that all the Opposition CMs meet to decide the next course of action Stalin said in a tweet late Wednesday Mamata Banerjee s telephonic conversation with Stalin comes at a time when the Raj BhavanState secretariat tiff in West Bengal has reached new heights over various issues The latest being the clashes over Ram Navami in certain pockets of the state and Governor CV Ananda Bose s surprise visits to different universitiesOn April 14 state education minister Basu launched a scathing attack against the governor over the latter s recent survey visits to different state universities The manner in which the Governor is roaming around like a white elephant to different universities is not realistic proper or as per the norms We never showed any arrogance towards the new Governor We want to cooperate with him But he is misusing his powers and going beyond his limits again and again Basu told mediapersons on that dayThe minister also questioned the Governor s authority to sanction funds for the universities The funds announced by the Governor will come from the state exchequer How can he make such announcements without consulting the education department Basu asked Earlier the Trinamool Congress also did not take the Governor s decision to review the security arrangements for Hanuman Jayanti lightly with party spokesman Kunal Ghosh taking jibes at the Governor on that issueAlso read Give BJP 35 seats Mamata Govt will fall before 2025 says Amit Shah