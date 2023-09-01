GOVERNOR CV ANANDA BOSE ASSUMES ROLE OF VICE CHANCELLOR IN UNIVERSITIES FACING VACANCIES

Kolkata (West Bengal): Following the footsteps of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has engaged in a heated dispute with the state government after he chose to personally assume the role of acting vice-chancellor in several state institutions. Bose, who holds the ex-officio position of Chancellor for all state-run universities, took this step in response to the absence of appointed vice-chancellors in West Bengal's universities. While Bose claims this action aims to address the issue, it has faced strong criticism from the state government.

As a proactive measure to support students during this transitional phase, the Raj Bhavan has established dedicated communication channels. An email address and phone number have been provided for students to address their concerns and issues promptly.

“It is observed that students of a few State Universities in WB where the VC posts are vacant are facing difficulties in obtaining degree certificates and other documents. To provide them relief, H'ble Governor of WB in his capacity as the Chancellor has decided to discharge the duties of the VCs in these Universities till new interim VCs are appointed,” a release from Raj Bhawan said.

Additionally, Governor Ananda Bose has expressed his willingness to engage with students through the program 'Aamne Saamne,' reaffirming his dedication to their welfare. Furthermore, he has occasionally visited universities under his jurisdiction, demonstrating his hands-on approach to understanding the challenges faced by students and staff alike.

“Students can email their grievances to amnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or contact peace room at Ph. no. 03322001642. They can also meet the Governor face to face in the Rajbhavan or during the tour or in the circuit houses with online registration under the Aamne Saamne (Face to Face) programme. Hon’ble Governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students,” the release said.

In an effort to streamline administrative processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, Raj Bhavan has initiated measures to cut down on red tape in educational institutions. One notable example of this is when a recent graduate of Barasat State University encountered difficulties securing employment due to the absence of the vice-chancellor's signature on his certificate. The Raj Bhavan swiftly intervened, providing the graduates with a duly signed certificate, illustrating their commitment to addressing administrative bottlenecks in the education sector.

However, Governor Ananda Bose's decision to step into the role of vice-chancellor has not been without controversy. The West Bengal government has expressed concerns about the Governor's unilateral decision-making, accusing him of bypassing consultations with the Higher Education Department, the Chief Minister, and the Education Minister. This ongoing discord between the state government and the Governor has underscored the complexities of governance in the educational sector.

Education Minister Bratya Basu said that this action of the Governor is not legal. "We are seeking the Supreme Court's intervention in these matters," the education minister said.

In parallel to these initiatives, Governor Ananda Bose has made key appointments to fill leadership positions in universities. Notably, Dr. Rajkumar Kothari has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Barasat State University, alleviating the leadership vacuum in that institution. Dr. Kothari, who previously served as the interim vice-chancellor of Sanskrit College for three months, brings valuable experience to his new role.

Also Read: Telangana University Vice-Chancellor caught red-handed while accepting bribe