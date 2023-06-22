Kolkata: Just before the crucial Panchayat polls, West Bengal is heading towards an administrative crisis after Governor CV Ananda Bose reportedly refused to accept Sinha's joining letter. Sinha, a former chief secretary, was appointed as the State Election Commissioner on June 7 and it was cleared by the governor.

The decision comes few hours after Calcutta High Court came down heavily on Sinha asking him to “step down, if it is difficult for him to take orders” over the deployment of Central forces in West Bengal during panchayat polls. The contention between Sinha and Bose cropped up after the former refused to meet to the governor who summoned him in connection with the violence in Panchayat Elections 2023 nomination process recently.

Sources in Raj Bhawan said that Sinha avoided the meeting citing he was busy with the scrutiny of the nomination papers. “The refusal to accept the joining letter is unprecedented and it would lead to an administrative and constitutional crisis. The Governor previously approved the appointment of Rajiva Sinha as the State Election Commissioner. It is unheard of for the Governor to give the approval and then refuse to accept the joining letter. We are currently uncertain about the appropriate course of action,” a senior government official said.

The state government's senior official stated that they are seeking guidance from legal experts and high-ranking officials to determine the next steps. Once these consultations conclude, the state government will likely take a decision on its next course of action.

The controversy regarding the non-acceptance of the joining of Sinha will open up fresh wounds between Bose and the ruling Trinamool Congress. The relation between Nabanna (State Administrative Head Office) and Raj Bhawan has already been in troubled waters after Bose opened a peace room at Raj Bhawan following violence in Panchayat polls.

Speaking to the reporters Bose had said, "People of West Bengal also expect that the Governor has his own duty. The State Election Commission is conducting the Panchayat polls. The Election Commission has disappointed (the people of Bengal). There is a question about the right role of the Commission. Hence this initiative. But questions have also been raised. Governor is not intervening. Governor is doing his duty, according to constitution and working for the welfare of people of West Bengal. People want free and peaceful elections. So if there is any threat, I'll take appropriate action (to counter it)”.

According to political experts, the refusal to accept the joining letter has not only led to an administrative crisis but it has also put the panchayat polls in jeopardy. “With only few days to go the governor’s move will definitely put the entire process of the panchayat polls in limbo. The state government and the governor will have to come to an amicable solution immediately if the polls are to be conducted in time,” a senior political expert said.

There have been incidents of unrest in various parts of the state over nominations process for the panchayat elections. The opposition feels that it is not possible to avoid the incidents of violence and bloodshed in polling, starting from withdrawal of nominations.

State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar held a meeting with the Governor last Saturday to ensure that elections are held free and fair protecting democracy. In the meeting, the Governor told the BJP president that he would take appropriate steps to conduct fair and free and peaceful elections as per the law.