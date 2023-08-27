Barasat (West Bengal) : Gold biscuits worth Rs 3.12 crore were seized from a truck at the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Sunday. During a search of the truck at the Petrapole checkpoint on Saturday, personnel of the BSF's 145 battalion found two packets of gold biscuits hidden in various parts of it, they said.

The truck, which entered India from Bangladesh, was otherwise empty, they added. The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans seized the hidden gold biscuits in the truck. A total of 45 gold biscuits weighing 5.24 kg were seized from the vehicle, the officials said. The driver of the truck was arrested, they added, according to a PTI report.

In May this year, a jar filled with purported cobra venom was seized from the Indo-Bangladesh border. The jar was found to have the markings 'Cobra SP - Red Dragon - Made in France - Code No- 6097'. The BSF officials had suspected that the recovered liquid in the jar during the border search was snake venom. In this incident, two smugglers gave the slip to the security forces who were on duty at the spot and escaped into the Bangladesh side of the border.