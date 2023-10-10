GIRL BEATEN UP BY CLASSMATES AT WEST BENGAL SCHOOL OVER LESBIAN RELATIONSHIP

Deganga: A class 8 student alleged physical and mental torture by her classmates at a private school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on her being a 'lesbian'.

The incident was allegedly happened at a school near Hadipur adjacent to Haroya railway station in Deganga. As soon as the incident came to light, it created a controversy in the area. The student became seriously ill due to the physical and mental torture she was meted out by her classmates. Since the incident happened, the traumatised girl went into a shell and told her mother that she does not want to return to her school again.

However, the private school authorities are yet to take any action against the accused. Finding no other way, the victim's family members approached the cops of the Deganga police station. A complaint has also been lodged. The police are investigating the case.

The eighth-grade, whose hails from Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, studies at Frontpage Girls Academy. According to school sources, the student purportedly developed a friendship with a classmate who resides at the same residential complex where she stays. Other classmates took her friendship with the classmate as lesbian relationship and allegedly tortured her physically and mentally.

Although the head teacher of the private school was informed, no action was taken. When the mother of the student came to meet the girl in the school, she disclosed her ordeal to her.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged at Deganga police station. The mother of the student said, "On Sunday, when I came know that some of her classmates beat her up accusing her to be lesbian. We again complained to the headmaster on her behalf. When we went to the school authorities, they did not pay heed to our words. She also does not want to study here. We want justice."