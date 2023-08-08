FORMER WEST BENGAL CM BUDDHADEB BHATTACHARJEE TO BE DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL ON WEDNESDAY

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be discharged from the hospital and he is returning home on Wednesday. After a 12-day-long hospital stay, Bhattacharjee will finally be released on Wednesday. According to doctors, this was the "ideal time to discharge the former chief minister from the hospital."

But in addition to this, the doctors said that Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee have to follow a strict regimen at home even if he is discharged from the medical facility. For Bhattacharjee, it will only be the change the place, not the rules. The doctors said that the instructions given in the case of people visiting him in the hospital will also continue at home. Also, a healthcare team will stay at his home to administer medicines to the former chief minister. Doctors Soutik Panda and Saptarshi Basu held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the news of Bhattacharjee's discharge.

The doctors informed the senior left leaders about the final decision to discharge him from the hospital. The most important thing at the moment is taking off Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's Ryles tube. Doctors estimate that within the next 10 days, he will be able to eat normally without the assistance of the Ryles tube. But currently, he is being given liquids only.

Dr Saptarshi Basu said, "Now his physical condition is very good. He will be under the supervision of the healthcare team of the hospital. From now, the doctors of our medical board will visit his home and check his physical condition. He will also try physiotherapy and normal feeding."

Dr Panda said the septuagenarian Leftist leader is in a good mood now. "The process of sanitisation is going on at home. That will be done by this afternoon. We will also complete the process of medical equipment at his home. After that, we will discharge him from the hospital. Currently, he is completely free of infection and is completely healthy. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is in a good mood. Even today he listened to his favourite music," Dr Panda added.

Doctors said he had urinary problems during the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. That problem was also checked this time. According to the doctors, his Ryles tube is still not being taken off because calories and protein must be given to him. Besides, there will be BiPAP support. Also, a monitor is being arranged to check the oxygen level. A nurse has been arranged for him for 24 hours.