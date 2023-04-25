Bolpur: Former Visva-Bharati student Trisha Rani Bhattacharya lodged a complaint with Santiniketan police station demanding action under the Sedition Act against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, along with the working secretary and public relations officer of the Visva-Bharati. According to her, the varsity authorities tortured Nobel laureate Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen in connection with the land dispute to the extent that the economist may well be mentally harassed.

The former student of Sangeet Bhavan said, "A Bharat Ratna cannot be called a land encroacher. The Visva-Bharati authorities have repeatedly attacked Nobel laureate Amartya Sen alleging he has encroached the land. Not only this, Amartya Sen has been served with an eviction notice at his 'Pratichi' house in Santiniketan."

Besides, in several places, including the media, Visva-Bharati authorities and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty attacked Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen as a 'land grabber'. Now, a former student has filed charges of treason against Visva Bharati's Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, acting secretary Ashok Mahat and acting public relations officer Mahua Bandyopadhyay.

Trisha Rani Bhattacharya, a former student of the Kathakali section of Visva-Bharati's Sangeet Bhavan, lodged the complaint at Santiniketan Police Station on Tuesday. According to the complaint, Amartya Sen is a Nobel laureate, he has a reputation in the country and beyond, and he is honoured with many awards in the country and abroad. "Bidyut Chakraborty and others are mentally torturing a 90-year-old scholar. Besides, he is Bharat Ratna. It is the highest civilian honour in the country. The then President conferred the honour on Amartya Sen in 1999. So, calling a Bharat Ratna a land grabber is treasonous. So, immediate action should be taken against them under Sedition Act (UAPA Act)," read the complaint.