FORMER SKIPPER SOURAV GANGULY HITS OUT AT HIS CRITICS OVER HIS INVESTMENT PLAN

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly courted controversy when he made an announcement regarding investment plans in West Bengal's Midnapore district. Ganguly made the announcement when he was on a visit to Spain with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this month. Giving a reply to his critics in his inimitable style, the former captain said, "I am an individual. I am not an MP, MLA, or Councillor, but still, my statement was being politicised."

“I will go wherever I want. I have no interest in politics. I have no connection with politics. I have a distinctive personality. I got an invite from all over the world. I don't have any political agenda," said Ganguly while hitting out at his critics.

It may be recalled that Ganguly announced his plans to set up a steel factory in Midnapore's Salboni. Further making his point clear, the former BCCI president said, “There is no difference between Kolkata, New Delhi and Spain. If the event was in New Delhi, I would have announced it there. We do not live in the animal world. We are human beings and talk to people," he said while promising that the steel plant would be ready in 16 to 20 months.