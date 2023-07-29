Kolkata: Former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, is in a serious condition due to a decline in his blood oxygen levels and increased breathing difficulties. In response to his deteriorating health, he has been rushed to a private hospital in Alipur. The former chief minister was transported from his residence on Palm Avenue in Ballygunge to the hospital as his oxygen levels were alarmingly low. At the moment, he is slated to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for intensive medical care.

Sources from the hospital have revealed that Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's health began to worsen on a Saturday morning. His blood oxygen levels started dropping, prompting doctors to decide on his immediate hospitalization. He was swiftly taken by ambulance from his residence in Palm Avenue to the hospital in Alipur.

During this transit, his physical condition further deteriorated, necessitating the dispatch of a critical care ambulance from the private hospital in Alipore. However, the hospital authorities have not yet officially confirmed these details.

Bhattacharya is known to suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a respiratory condition that obstructs airflow to the lungs. Unfortunately, his health complications were compounded when he contracted COVID-19 in 2021. On May 18th, 2021, he was in quarantine due to his COVID-19 infection.

As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private hospital in Alipur on May 25 that same year. He was discharged from the Alipur Hospital on June 2nd, 2021, and subsequently received care at a nursing home located on CIT Road.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's health struggles have raised concerns among the public and political circles alike. The news of his current hospitalization has garnered attention, given his past health issues and age. Many are anxiously awaiting official updates from the hospital regarding his condition and the treatment he is receiving in the ICU.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's political career has left a significant impact on West Bengal and its people. As the former chief minister of the state, he played a crucial role in shaping the region's policies and development initiatives. His contributions have earned him both admirers and critics, and his current health battle has united many in sending their prayers and well-wishes for his recovery.

As of now, the situation remains fluid, and further updates regarding Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's health are eagerly awaited. The medical team attending to him at the private hospital in Alipur is undoubtedly working tirelessly to provide the best possible care and medical intervention during this challenging time.