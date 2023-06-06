FORENSIC EXPERTS SAY IIT KHARAGPUR STUDENT WAS MURDERED CALCUTTA HC ASKS POLICE TO INCLUDE SECTION 302

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered police to include Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the investigation of the death of Faizan Ahmed, a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

This comes after Faizan's body was exhumed from a burial ground in Dibrugarh and a second autopsy was conducted at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital following the court's order. The court had earlier stated that a second post-mortem was important to ascertain whether Faizan died of suicide or not.

Forensic expert Ajay Gupta presented a report at the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday stating that Faizan did not commit suicide but was murdered. Following which, Justice Rajashekhar Mantha came down heavily on IIT Kharagpur stating, "The institute seems to have influenced the first autopsy report because the way the head injury was avoided in the report creates room for suspicion."

According to Gupta's report, Faizan's death was due to heavy bleeding and there were head and chest injuries. The investigating officer will collect the report by Wednesday. The next hearing of this case has been listed on Friday.

The court observed that the time has come to identify the accused. The CFSL director has been asked to examine the viscera and submit a report within a week. The case diary will be submitted to the court in the next hearing. The state should make arrangements to send back the body to Dibrugarh, court added. It has also been hinted that the court may set up an SIT to probe into the matter.

Faizan, a resident of Assam's Tinsukia and third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room on October 14, 2022. His family members alleged of foul play and filed a writ petition. IPC's Section 302 states that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or life imprisonment and also be liable to fine.