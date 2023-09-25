Kolkata: A final-year nursing student was found hanging in her rented room in Jadavpur on Monday, police said. No suicide note was recovered form the spot. A case has been initiated and the matter is being probed from all angles, police added.

The incident took place in Green Park area in East Jadavpur. The deceased, identified as Mallika Das, hailed from Bankura and was studying nursing at a private institute in EM Bypass. She lived in a rented apartment along with a few other girls in Jadavpur.

According to Mallika's friends who shared the apartment with her, she was a cheerful and friendly girl. They said that she was in a good mood till dinner on Sunday night. After completing her dinner, she received a phone call and talked for a long time. Mallika's friends said that her behaviour changed completely after the call and she appeared very gloomy.

On Monday morning, her friends saw her hanging from the ceiling of her room. They immediately informed the police. After reaching the spot, police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police interrogated all the girls and also contacted the deceased's family.

"Investigations are on to find out as to why Mallika's behaviour suddenly changed after talking on phone last night. The girl's call details will be checked for further information. It is to be probed as to whom the deceased spoke to for such a long period and what transpired between them," police said.