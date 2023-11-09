Raiganj: Exposed to the gunfire from firing range of BSF anytime of the day, the people of Gobindapur, a remote village of North Dinajpur district in West Bengal, run the risk of being not only inured but also killed.

They said frequent sound of bullets is givinng them the scare. Some villagers suffered injuries after bullets fired from the force's traning ground hit them. It did not take life, but injuries are enough to scare them. This has become a regular occurrence in the village. Thanks to a BSF camp with a firing range, which is barely lies at a distance of 500 meters. Training sessions take place in this zone unannounced, villagers said.

They are perturbed by the fact but there's no escape from it. The villagers said the problem is not new, but is alarming. "This is a long-standing problem. Firing takes place now and then at the BSF firing range and sometimes the fired bullets reache the porticos of villagers, and occasionally they hit people who suffer grievous injuries," a villager said.

He recalls the day when bullets flew in front of the market. several people were injured in this incident earlier. "The injured people were treated by the BSF but there is no permanent solution to the problem," he pointed out. Villagers are all but scared to stay in the village but hardly have an option.