Siliguri (West Bengal): A 43-year-old ex-serviceman was found dead with bullet injuries in the general compartment of North East Express at the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station on Monday evening, Superintendent of Railway Police P Selva Murugan said. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Singh Parmar, an ex- serviceman from Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh who was traveling from Kamakshi to Delhi.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Police officials inspected the crime scene and have began an investigation to ascertain the cause of the death. A forensic investigation has also been initiated into this case. The body was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to official sources, "A pistol was recovered from the general compartment of 12505 (down) North East Express where the body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood." The train was halted at platform number three of New Jalpaiguri railway station. The incident came to light after passengers travelling in other compartments heard three rounds firing from the general compartment.

Sunil Kumar, a passenger sitting in the next compartment said, "I heard three rounds of gunshots from the general compartment when the train was stopped at NJP railway station. When I went there, I saw a man lying dead in the pool of blood."

Selva Murugan said, "Railway Police along with other security teams are investigating the entire area to ascertain whether it was a murder or the man shot himself. A forensic investigation has also been initiated into this matter. Whether it is a case of murder or suicide will only be ascertained only after the investigation."

