Hyderabad: Suchetana Bhattacharya, the daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, is seriously contemplating changing her biological identity.

The woman looks all set for this radical sex-change operation and becomes 'Suchetan.' She has started taking legal advice and contacted psychiatrists for all the necessary certificates for the procedure.

Suchetana, who recently attended an LGBTQ workshop, said she identified herself as a man and would want to be one physically as well. She has also made her wish public to the media. “My parental identity or family identity is not a big deal. I am doing this as part of my LGBTQ movement. I want to stop the social harassment I face every day as a trans-man," she said. She further said, "I am an adult. I am now 41. As a result, I can take all decisions related to my life myself. I am taking this decision in the same way. Please don't drag my parents into this. Whoever considers himself a man mentally, is also a man, just as I consider myself male mentally. I want it to be physical now."

Suchetana also claimed that her father was aware of it since her childhood. “I have taken this decision. I will fight. I have that courage. I don't care who says what. I am ready to answer everyone's questions,” Suchetana said.

She also asked the LGBTQ community to be forthright and never feel shy of their identity.“I will ask everyone to be bold. Maybe there will be some controversy over my name and my parents. But I will repeatedly say, please understand. Everyone needs to.”