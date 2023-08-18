Kolkata: A 48-year-old retired army personnel allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a suburban train after killing his wife and daughter by slitting their throats with a sharp weapon in the city on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gautam Banerjee was reportedly suffering from mental problem. He first killed his wife Debika Banerjee (44) and then his daughter Disha Banerjee (19) in a high-rise residence at Ratan Dhar Road in Dum Dum. Later, he jumped in front of Habra local at Madhyamgram railway station, police said.

According to neighbours, the couple frequently had quarrels and the murder could have been committed over domestic dispute. Gautam Banerjee had settled with his family at a flat in Dum Dum two years back.

Police said that an alcohol bottle was recovered from the house. They suspect that late on Thursday night, Gautam Banerjee, in an intoxicated state, attacked his wife and daughter with a vegetable cutter while they were asleep. "After hacking them to death, the accused first tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. After his effort failed, he locked his flat and went to Madhyamgram railway station next day morning. There he committed suicide by jumping in front of a suburban train", police said.

Meanwhile, Dum Dum Police Station and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate officials initiated an investigation by analysing the CCTV footage of the area around the house. Police are questioning the members of the accused's family and his in-laws. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the weapon used in the murder has been seized, police said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.