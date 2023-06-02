ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MESSAGE FOR RADIO LISTENERS IN KOLKATA FROM JUNE 5

Kolkata: Radio listeners in Kolkata will now get messages on environment protection and climate change. The initiative will be started on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5 June onwards.

The UNICEF and CASA organised ‘Sensitization & Call to Action on Mission LiFE for Radio Professionals’ in Kolkata today where various creative methods for highlighting climate change and ways to mitigate them were showcased. Radio Jockeys (RJ) and radio professionals of private FM channels, Akashvani, Community Radio and HAM Radio attended the programme here.

Switching-off the car engine at the traffic signal or putting off the lights, AC or fans while leaving the room are a few simple ways to lower the pollution level and prevent the earth from getting heated up. Similarly. turning off the roadside water tap or repairing a dripping faucet at home can go a long way to arrest the issue.

“We RJs will spread such messages in fun-filled, creative and non-directive methods to protect the environment,” RJ Ginnie Mahajan from New Delhi and RJ Sumanta Banerjee of Kolkata said.

The country has been promoting 'Mission LiFE' to encourage people to protect the environment. “By saving energy and water as well as adopting sustainable food systems, we can achieve this goal,” Dr MN Roy, former secretary of West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development department said.

“Children are the most affected during any natural disaster, with their health, hygiene and education often getting compromised. UNICEF has already started programmes to build resilience among school children and the messages in the radio programmes will garner mass awareness in the community about climate change,” Mohammad Mohiuddin, chief of UNICEF in West Bengal said.