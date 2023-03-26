Ahmedpur (West Bengal): An elderly tribal couple was allegedly lynched by villagers on suspicion of witchcraft on Friday. The incident took place in Nopara village in Birbhum. The area falls under the Sainthia Police Station area. The deceased were admitted to Bolpur Municipal hospital but they succumbed to their injuries on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pandru Hembrom (62) and Parvati Hembrom (52), police said.

The incident came to light when the bodies of the deceased were being taken for cremation in a tractor at a cremation ground in Benedanga village. The villagers got to know that the village head, Rubai Besrar asked some villagers to bring the bodies of the deceased from the hospital's mortuary to their village for cremation.

The villagers protested against the incident and prevented the cremation. On receiving the news of the incident police personnel from Sainthia and Shantiniketan police stations reached the spot. The police detained the village head and allowed the cremation of the deceased after convincing the villagers to allow the couple's last rites to be performed.

The case is being investigated under the supervision of Bolpur Municipal Commissioner Ayan Nath. Commenting on the incident, a villager from the adjoining village said, "We want the accused to be punished. There's nothing called witchcraft in this age. We will protest against this incident."

Earlier in January, eight people were booked by the Sinhagad Police in Pune for allegedly performing witchcraft activities on a 28-year-old woman. The incident came to light when the victim lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws. According to her statement, she was forced to consume human ashes so that she can get pregnant and bring prosperity to the family.