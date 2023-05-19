EGRA BLAST ACCUSED DIES IN ODISHA HOSPITAL

Cuttack/Egra: Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag, the owner of the illegal firework factory in Purba Medinipur's Khadikul village of Egra, died at 3 am on Friday at a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack. The accused had suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

The blast in the cracker factory killed nine people and critically injured seven others on Tuesday. The impact of the explosion was so massive that the factory which was being run from a residential building collapsed.

The incident has provided fodder to the opposition BJP which has stepped up its attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress government over failed 'law and order in the state which, the party alleged is sitting on a tinderbox.

While the state government ordered a CID probe into the incident, the opposition BJP demanded an investigation by the NIA and wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met the family members of the victims who lost their lives on Wednesday. In a Twitter post, Adhikari said, "The grieving family members & the disgruntled localites narrated how the illegal operation was going on with the Mamata Police looking away in exchange for money. They had complained many times but everytime their pleas fell on deaf ears. The family members & local residents are demanding @NIA_India investigation, which I feel appropriate. I have assured them all the help & assistantance they need. Also, I feel the 2.5 lakh compensation by the State Govt is too meagre, it should be increased to 10 lakhs."