Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Wednesday issued summons to Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Saayoni Ghosh in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam.

Saayoni has been asked to appear before the central agency sleuths at their city office at 11 am on June 30. The ED claimed that the actress-turned-politician has had several banking transactions with Kuntal Ghosh, another accused in the recruitment scam. "Ghosh's name has surfaced multiple times while questioning those arrested in the case. We have evidence about Ghosh's involvement in several dealings with one accused arrested in this scam. We have asked her (Ghosh) to bring a few specific documents on Friday," an official said.

As per sources, the investigators have already received important information regarding the WhatsApp chats of Kuntal and Saayoni besides pictures of the duo in several party meetings. The ED has already arrested Yuva Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was expelled from the party, in the teacher recruitment corruption case.

Kuntal Ghosh's name was first heard from Tapas Mandal, who was arrested by the CBI in the teacher recruitment corruption case. Tapas was the first person to name Kuntal Ghosh in front of the media. He also alleged that Kuntal has committed corruption of Rs 100 crore. After that, the central agency started the investigation.

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the same scam. Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

