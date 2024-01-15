Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched raids at nearly 10 premises linked to an arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and his associates in connection with the investigations into the alleged ration scam case in Kolkata and Salt Lake.

During the day, ED teams raided various locations including Chowringhee Lane, Dharmatala, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and Salt Lake. TMC leader and former chairman of Bongaon Municipality Shankar Adhya was arrested in the alleged ration scam on January 5. Adhya is considered to be close to minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who was arrested in connection with the case last year.

ED got some relevant information related to the case after Adhya's arrest. Sources said that the transactions in the case was done through foreign currency and the central agency has got names of several chartered accountants. It was also revealed that the transactions were done from a office at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road. This office was raided by ED among the 10 locations.

The ED team has taken all the documents and laptops under their custody and these are being closely examined. The investigators said that all the money involved in the case was transferred to the foreign bank accounts of many politicians.