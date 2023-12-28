Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations across Kolkata in connection with recruitment scam on Thursday. The Central agency officials, who were accompanied by central security agency jawans, primarily zeroed in on locations in Manicktala, Canning Street and Kankurgachi.

The ED raids are a fallout of a long pending search operation at the house of Rajesh Joshi, a chartered accountant, whose role is being investigated for some time in connection with the recruitment scam.

The Enforcement Directorate officials first launched a crackdown at his Canning Street office at 6.30 am. Soon after reaching the spot, the sleuths found the office room locked. They had to wait for sometime till the office room was opened. Soon after completing the search there, they headed towards the Manicktala and Kankurgachi flats of Joshi. They conducted an extensive search at his two other flats there and gathered evidence. They also interacted with locals there to collect information.

News agency PTI quoted a senior official, who said nine teams of ED officers conducted raids at offices and residences of different people located in the city’s busy Burrabazar area, Kakurgachi and EM Bypass.

“This is related to our investigation of the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for documents and other bank documents,” the officer said.