Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sought an explanation from the West Bengal government alleging its failure to arrest TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, a prime accused in the attack on ED officials, the central agency's chief Rahul Navin arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the central agency issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan Sheikh, who is one of the main accused in a ration distribution scam on Saturday after his supporters attacked the ED team during the raid in Sandeshkhali.

The attack on three ED officials, who suffered injuries and their vehicles damaged, prompted the BJP to hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the law and order situation in the state. ED on Monday said the magnitude of the scam is believed to be around Rs 9-11,000 crore.

Sources said the ED director, who is personally monitoring the probe into the ration scam and the assault of agency officials, will hold a review meeting later in the day with his team members.