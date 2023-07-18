Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kolkata-based businessman and media baron Kaustav Roy, known for his close association with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on charges of financial irregularities in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Kaustav, director of RP Infosystem was summoned at the ED's office at Central Government Office (CGO) complex on Monday morning. But, he reached the office at around 4 pm. After which, he was interrogated for around 10 hours and finally, ED arrested him at around 1 am. The agency is expected to produce Kaustav in court on Tuesday and seek his custody.

Earlier, in December 2022, the Income Tax Department raided Kaustav's office and house. The investigating officers conducted a search and recovered several documents. Kaustav has a close relation with several leaders of the Trinamool Congress although he is not directly connected with the ruling party. According to ED sources, Kaustav could not answer many questions regarding financial dealings. Also, investigators alleged that Kaustav tried to divert the investigation process. Finally, the investigators got a green signal from the ED headquarters in Delhi and arrested him.

In March 2018, Kaustav and another businessman Shivaji Panja were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rs 515.15 crore bank fraud. Prior to which Kaustav and Panja were questioned three times by the agency. The agency had then found inconsistencies in their statements.

Sources said Kaustav will be interrogated further after taking him into custody. ED officials are trying to find out as to why he is in regular contact with several Trinamool leaders, sources added.